SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Hitmen hire former NHL assistant Paul McFarland as head coach

By Moses Woldu Global News
Posted May 24, 2024 5:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Hitmen hire former Seattle Kraken assistant Paul McFarland as head coach'
Calgary Hitmen hire former Seattle Kraken assistant Paul McFarland as head coach
After an extensive search, the Calgary Hitmen have hired Paul McFarland as the club’s 11th Head Coach in franchise history. Moses Woldu has more on the new bench boss and his vision to take the team to the next level.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After spending the past six seasons as a NHL assistant coach, Paul McFarland steps back into the head coaching role, signing a multi-year deal with the Calgary Hitmen.

McFarland, who replaces Steve Hamilton, becomes the 11th head coach in Hitmen history.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 38-year old has five seasons of major junior experience serving as an assistant coach with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals for two seasons before being named the head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-17, and again in 2020.

Trending Now

McFarland made the jump to the NHL as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Seattle Kraken.

As a player, the Richmond Hill, Ont. native won a Memorial Cup in 2003 with the Kitchener Rangers, and later attended Acadia University where he captained the Axemen men’s hockey team for three seasons.

Advertisement
More on Sports

Sponsored content

AdChoices