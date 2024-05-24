Calgary Hitmen hire former NHL assistant Paul McFarland as head coach

Send this page to someone via email

After spending the past six seasons as a NHL assistant coach, Paul McFarland steps back into the head coaching role, signing a multi-year deal with the Calgary Hitmen.

McFarland, who replaces Steve Hamilton, becomes the 11th head coach in Hitmen history.

The 38-year old has five seasons of major junior experience serving as an assistant coach with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals for two seasons before being named the head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs from 2014-17, and again in 2020.

McFarland made the jump to the NHL as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Seattle Kraken.

As a player, the Richmond Hill, Ont. native won a Memorial Cup in 2003 with the Kitchener Rangers, and later attended Acadia University where he captained the Axemen men’s hockey team for three seasons.