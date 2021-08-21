Menu

Crime

2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Windsor, Ont., man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2021 1:40 pm
Provincial police say a 31-year-old man from Windsor and a 40-year-old Toronto man are now both facing one count of first-degree murder. View image in full screen
Provincial police say a 31-year-old man from Windsor and a 40-year-old Toronto man are now both facing one count of first-degree murder. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

WINDSOR, Ont. — Two men are facing murder charges in the death of a Windsor, Ont., man first discovered earlier this year.

The body of Oyebode Oyenuga was found on the Walpole Island First Nation in mid-March, several weeks after he was reported missing to Windsor Police.

The local police force teamed up with the Ontario Provincial Police to investigate Oyenuga’s death and made two arrests on Friday.

Provincial police say a 31-year-old man from Windsor and a 40-year-old Toronto man are now both facing one count of first-degree murder.

The accused are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Lambton County OPP.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
