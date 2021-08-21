COVID-19: Outbreaks listed at 9 care homes within Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health listed several care homes on Friday that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Five of the outbreaks are in either Kelowna or West Kelowna, while the remaining four are respectively in Cranbrook, Grand Forks, Merritt and Nelson.

On Friday, the province announced 663 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 274 new cases within Interior Health.

The Interior cases amounted to 41 per cent of B.C.’s daily cases on Friday, though the health region accounts for approximately 16 per cent of the province’s overall population.

The province says Fraser Health had 162 new cases; Vancouver Coastal had 135 new cases; Northern Health had 38 new cases, and Island Health had 54 new cases.

Below are the listed care homes:

Cranbrook

Kootenay Street Village: 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff).

Grand Forks

Hardy View Lodge: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff).

Kelowna

Cottonwoods Care Centre: 26 cases (16 residents, 10 staff) with one death connected to the outbreak.

Hawthorn Park: 5 cases (1 resident, 4 staff).

David Lloyd Jones care home: 33 cases (25 residents, 8 staff).

Village at Mill Creek: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff).

Merritt

Nicola Meadows: 6 cases (3 residents, 3 staff).

Nelson

Jubilee Manor: 5 cases (2 residents, 3 staff) with one death connected to the outbreak.

West Kelowna

Brookhaven Care Centre: 30 cases (10 residents, 20 staff) with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Interior Health has a list of active facility outbreaks on its website.

