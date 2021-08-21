SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Outbreaks listed at 9 care homes within Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 2:58 pm
Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna. View image in full screen
Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna. Google Maps

Interior Health listed several care homes on Friday that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Five of the outbreaks are in either Kelowna or West Kelowna, while the remaining four are respectively in Cranbrook, Grand Forks, Merritt and Nelson.

On Friday, the province announced 663 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 274 new cases within Interior Health.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 663 new cases, could delay Step 4 reopening

The Interior cases amounted to 41 per cent of B.C.’s daily cases on Friday, though the health region accounts for approximately 16 per cent of the province’s overall population.

The province says Fraser Health had 162 new cases; Vancouver Coastal had 135 new cases; Northern Health had 38 new cases, and Island Health had 54 new cases.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. urging higher vaccination rates, especially within Interior Health region

Below are the listed care homes:

Cranbrook

  • Kootenay Street Village: 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff).

Grand Forks

  • Hardy View Lodge: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff).

Kelowna

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre: 26 cases (16 residents, 10 staff) with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Hawthorn Park: 5 cases (1 resident, 4 staff).
  • David Lloyd Jones care home: 33 cases (25 residents, 8 staff).
  • Village at Mill Creek: 2 cases (1 resident, 1 staff).

Merritt

  • Nicola Meadows: 6 cases (3 residents, 3 staff).

Nelson

  • Jubilee Manor: 5 cases (2 residents, 3 staff) with one death connected to the outbreak.

West Kelowna

  • Brookhaven Care Centre: 30 cases (10 residents, 20 staff) with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Interior Health has a list of active facility outbreaks on its website.

