COVID-19 restrictions extended to entire B.C. Interior Health region as cases surge

Starting at midnight: Any community in the Interior Health region will be under the following restrictions:

– Everyone 12 years of age and older must wear a mask in all public indoor spaces

– Organized events outdoors will be limited to 50 people

– Indoor social gatherings will be limited to one other family or five people

– Indoor and outdoor gatherings will need a COVID safety plan in place

– High-intensity indoor fitness classes are suspended, low-intensity indoor fitness classes will be

capped at 10 people and outdoor fitness classes will be capped at 50 people

– The province also recommended against non-essential travel to the region, no matter your

immunization status.