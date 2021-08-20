Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 20 2021 6:40pm
02:22

COVID-19 restrictions extended to entire B.C. Interior Health region as cases surge

Starting at midnight: Any community in the Interior Health region will be under the following restrictions:
– Everyone 12 years of age and older must wear a mask in all public indoor spaces
– Organized events outdoors will be limited to 50 people
– Indoor social gatherings will be limited to one other family or five people
– Indoor and outdoor gatherings will need a COVID safety plan in place
– High-intensity indoor fitness classes are suspended, low-intensity indoor fitness classes will be
capped at 10 people and outdoor fitness classes will be capped at 50 people
– The province also recommended against non-essential travel to the region, no matter your
immunization status.

