Health

COVID-19: Toronto hospital network plans to fire employees who don’t get vaccinated

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 9:46 am
Click to play video: 'More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses' More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses
WATCH ABOVE: As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the province, more companies and businesses are implementing mandatory vaccination for their staff.

A Toronto hospital network is planning to fire employees who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A statement from the University Health Network (UHN) Friday said they contacted more than 900 staff who have either not given vaccination status or said they haven’t been vaccinated.

“We indicated that they should have their first shot by September 8, which allows for a second shot by October 8,” the statement said.

“After October 8, if they are not vaccinated, they will be placed on unpaid leave for two weeks. If it is still their decision at the end of two weeks is that they will not be vaccinated after that date, their employment at UHN will end.”

Read more: Toronto hospital network considering placing unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave

Up until recently, UHN had a pilot program in place that had employees getting tested at home three times per week, but this week it was decided that a vaccine mandate would be implemented, the statement said.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, UHN said they were considering placing unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave but further information wasn’t immediately provided.

“UHN cares for people who are extremely ill and often immune compromised. We are doing everything possible to protect our patients and the people who care for them,” the statement said.

“The Delta variant is extremely contagious and we are seeing the cases increase so we are doing everything we can to keep patients and employees as safe as possible.”

Click to play video: 'City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations' City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations
City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations
