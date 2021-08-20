Menu

Traffic

2 more pedestrian scramble crosswalks being added on Whyte Avenue

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: '2 more pedestrian scramble crosswalks being added on Whyte Avenue' 2 more pedestrian scramble crosswalks being added on Whyte Avenue
Two of the busiest crossings in south Edmonton are about to become home to scramble intersections. Chris Chacon looks at where they're going along Whyte Avenue and the track record of the ones already in use.

The lines are painted and the signals have been installed — soon, two of the busiest pedestrian crossings in south Edmonton will become scramble intersections.

“Pedestrian scrambles are safe and accessible crossing locations, they are typically used in high pedestrian areas,” City of Edmonton safe mobility engineer manager Shewkar Ibrahim said.

Scramble crosswalks force vehicles to stop in all directions — allowing pedestrians to cross all ways, including diagonally. Drivers are not allowed to turn right on a red light while pedestrians are crossing.

Read more: Pedestrians can cross diagonally as Edmonton tries 2 ‘scramble’ crosswalks

The city already has eight scramble intersections and two more will be added on Whyte (82) Avenue at the end of this month: one at Gateway Boulevard, and the other a block west at Calgary Trail.

A pedestrian scramble crosswalk will soon open at Whyte (82) Avenue and Gateway Boulevard. August 20, 2021. View image in full screen
A pedestrian scramble crosswalk will soon open at Whyte (82) Avenue and Gateway Boulevard. August 20, 2021. Global News

“Pedestrian scramble intersections prevent any conflict between pedestrians and vehicles, it’s actually really beneficial,” Ibrahim said.

Read more: 2 scramble crosswalks added by Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton

Leopold’s Tavern is right in front of one of the soon-to-open crosswalks on 82 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

“[Scramble intersections] brings a lot of foot traffic and seems to be a little bit safer in other parts of the city,” Zachary Olson with Leopold’s Tavern said.
“It’s nice to see people hopefully cross safer and diagonally, all at once.”

Trending Stories

The city says 70 per cent of pedestrians are in favour of the new crosswalks and over the last four years there have been no deaths at the other scrambled intersections.

A scramble intersection at Whyte Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. View image in full screen
A scramble intersection at Whyte Avenue and 105 Street in Edmonton. Chris Chacon/Global News

But not all see the change as a safer alternative. The crosswalk at Whyte Avenue and 105 Street, in front of store When Pigs Fly, is one of eight already in use.

“Being on this corner, I’ve seen people get hit, I’ve seen bikes going through lights they shouldn’t be going through, I’ve seen cars pulled over for turning on a red light,” When Pigs Fly manager Tara Chekowski said.

She added the crosswalks could work better if there was improved signage and more information about them.

“A lot of it is confusing to drivers and pedestrians as well,” Chekowski said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton tries out new ‘pedestrian scramble’ crosswalks' Edmonton tries out new ‘pedestrian scramble’ crosswalks
Edmonton tries out new ‘pedestrian scramble’ crosswalks – Sep 21, 2018

The city said it will add signs at the new crossings, and people can visit its website for more information.

The intersection style isn’t new to the city: Edmonton used to have pedestrian scramble intersections many decades ago, but phased them out by the end of the 1950s to accommodate growing demand for vehicles.

People may want to familiarize themselves sooner rather than later, as the city plans to re-add even more of scramble intersections in the near future.

An all-way pedestrian crosswalk downtown at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street. View image in full screen
An all-way pedestrian crosswalk downtown at Jasper Avenue and 104 Street. Morris Gamblin, Global News

— With files from Emily Mertz and Karen Bartko, Global News

