‘There just hasn’t been anybody’: N.B. restaurant struggling to attract staff

Send this page to someone via email

Rick Jackson has worked at the Gables Restaurant in Saint Andrews for over 25 years.

Businesses in the seaside town see an ebb and flow of customers as the summer season rolls in.

Jackson says those waves have come in extremes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The towns actually fairly busy right now, compared to what I thought it would be,” Jackson says.

“But compared to what it was two, three years ago? It was twice as busy.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.B. businesses seek clarity on unvaccinated patrons, staff rules

While the Gables is seating more patrons this summer than last, Jackson says they’ve struggled to rebuild a roster of staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been trying to find people, there just hasn’t been anybody,” he says.

Usually, the restaurant hires about 12 extra staffers each summer. Jackson said they didn’t get any for 2021 — and thinks CERB could be to blame.

“You stay home, you get $500,” he says. “I know for a fact my wife works 40 hours a week and her take-home pay is just about that.

“So I think that has a lot to do with it.”

Because of the issue recruiting staff, the Gables has had to cut back on business hours — closing completely two days a week.

“Business-wise, it’s a little hard to have your doors closed and see all the people on the streets,” says Jackson.

He says the problem is plaguing his fellow business owners all across St. Andrews, but it seems to be spread beyond the town line.

“It’s not a unique problem,” says Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick.

“We are very much in a crisis when it comes to labour shortage in tourism, but all industries.

“Everywhere you go, you see they’re trying to hire people. You see hiring signs everywhere,” Alderdice says. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Everywhere you go, you see they're trying to hire people. You see hiring signs everywhere," Alderdice says.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Gables has had to cut hours amid a staffing shortage. Travis Fortnum / Global News

She says the problem existed long before COVID-19 and the creation of CERB, but those factors certainly didn’t help.

“We lost 500,000 jobs in tourism because of COVID in Canada, so they all went and found new jobs because they had to survive.”

“We were working on a workforce shortage plan before COVID,” Alderdice says.

READ MORE: Quebec business owner says several workers refuse to return to work due to CERB

Meantime, enticing workers to these jobs becomes a delicate balance of perks and maintaining low costs for customers.

At the Gables, Jackson’s working overtime to fill the gaps — and so is his family.

“My mother’s filling in part-time; she just came out of retirement to fill in three days a week when she can.”

Story continues below advertisement

The restaurant usually stays open through Thanksgiving.

CERB is set to remain in place through September 25.