Manitoba hits 2nd dose vaccination milestone, 44 new COVID-19 cases reported

Manitoba reported 44 new COVID-19 cases as the province reached a vaccine milestone Friday.

According to a provincial website tracking vaccinations, 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans have now received two shots of vaccine. The site says 81.2 per cent have received at least one dose.

The new infections reported online Friday include five in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, one from the Northern Health region, four from the Prairie Mountain Health region, 18 in the Southern Health region and 16 in the Winnipeg Health region.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 1,188, according to the province’s website.

Health data shows there are currently 303 active cases of the virus in Manitoba, including 156 confirmed to be variants of concern.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.1 per cent.

Health officials report 62 patients in hospital and 15 who are in intensive care as a result of COVID-19.

