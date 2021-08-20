Winnipeg School Division makes masks mandatory

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s largest school division is mandating masks at all of its schools.

The Winnipeg School Division‘s board of trustees said Friday it has unanimously agreed to make masks compulsory for all students, staff and visitors during the upcoming school year.

Board chair Betty Edel said the board had previously written to Education Minister Cliff Cullen asking him to reconsider his government’s decision not to make masks mandatory in schools, but hadn’t heard back by Friday morning.

“We believe that a provincial mandate, supported by a public health order, would be more effective and consistent, however, we also recognize that the vast majority of WSD parents and guardians want to have the reassurance now that their children will be provided this basic level of protection from the virus,” Edel said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 Some Winnipeg school divisions are making masks mandatory Some Winnipeg school divisions are making masks mandatory

“Therefore, when WSD staff and students return to school in September, masks will be required.”

Masks are recommended but not mandated in Manitoba’s back-to-school plan, announced Aug. 5.

Read more: All Manitoba students to head back to classrooms in September

Under the plan, schools will begin in the caution level or yellow on the COVID-19 pandemic scale, and Cullen said schools will have to plan to implement public health protocols if needed.

Since the province’s plan was released, several divisions in the city have decided to mandate masks on their own.

2:12 Manitoba’s back-to-school plan Manitoba’s back-to-school plan – Aug 5, 2021

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.