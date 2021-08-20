Mount Forest man charged in connection with fatal collision in Elmira

Waterloo Regional Police say an 18-year-old from Mount Forest is facing charges in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in Elmira on April 23.
In April, police reported that a local 48-year-old man was cycling north on Arthur Street when he was hit from behind by a GMC pickup truck, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Mount Forest man.
Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last Friday, police say they arrested the Mount Forest man as a result of their investigation.
He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death.
