Crime

Regina man charged in 3 separate cases of suspicious behaviour around children: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 1:39 pm
A Regina man has been charged in connection with three recent cases involving the suspicious behavior of an unknown suspect around children. View image in full screen
A Regina man has been charged in connection with three recent cases involving the suspicious behavior of an unknown suspect around children. File / Global News

A Regina man is charged in three recent cases involving, as police described, suspicious behaviour around children.

Regina police says the first incident happened at Westhill Park in the 8100 block of Sherwood Drive on May 30 when a man allegedly approached two children.

He greeted the children and then grabbed a five-year-old boy by his shirt and tried to lead him away from the park. Police say another child intervened and the man left.

The second incident happened at a park at 16 Transcona Place on July 10 where the man was allegedly making sexually suggestive statements to children, according to police.

Police were called to the park and located the man matching the description that was provided.

The third incident happened on Aug. 7 when a woman reported to police that a man on a bike approached her two children, allegedly touching one of them in a sexual manner and attempting to touch the other child, according to police.

Police say the children’s parents confronted the man who then reportedly took off his belt as if to use it as a weapon.

The man was located shortly after and matched the description of the same man who was also seen trying to persuade children to sit next to him on a bench at Transcona Park.

While being transported by police on Aug. 8, the man allegedly rubbed up against a Regina Police Service special constable in a sexual manner before being pulled away.

Nhigel Felipe Ceredon, 28, of Regina is charged with assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual assault and assault.

He made his first court appearance on Aug. 9 for all the charges excluding the assault charge. Nhigel is set to appear back in provincial court via video for his assault charge on Friday.

