Flair Airlines adds 4 new U.S. destinations out of Edmonton International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton-based Flair Airlines is ramping up business at the city’s international airport with the addition of four new flights to the United States.

On Friday morning, the ultra-low-cost carrier announced four new routes will start this fall. They include non-stop service from Edmonton International Airport to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Palm Springs and Hollywood Burbank.

Flair announced it will also expand its domestic network from the capital city, by offering its current summer service from Kelowna and Victoria throughout the winter season.

“Our relationship with Edmonton International Airport will continue to provide benefits to Albertans as our low fares make travel accessible and affordable for everyone,” Flair Airlines president and CEO Stephen Jones said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Albertans have been paying way too much for air travel and Flair is here to change that.”

1:53 Edmonton International Airport receives nearly $25M to help with COVID-19 recovery Edmonton International Airport receives nearly $25M to help with COVID-19 recovery – Jul 28, 2021

The new flights to the U.S. will start in December and continue through the spring of 2022, according to Flair. The first of the new flights will take off on Dec. 16 to Las Vegas and Hollywood Burbank. The other flights will begin later that week.

Flair said the flights to Phoenix, Palm Springs and Hollywood Burbank will be offered twice a week, while the carrier will fly to Las Vegas three times per week. The airline said flights will be offered at prices as low as $99 one way.

In addition to the new flights, Flair will base an aircraft and flight crews in Edmonton starting this December. The airline estimates this will translate to 50 new jobs being created.

Story continues below advertisement

“Flair Airlines continues to be a strong partner for our airport,” EIA president and CEO Tom Ruth said. “Basing aircraft and crew in Edmonton demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to our region. In addition, these new U.S. destinations will be popular non-stop routes as we rebuild our network.”

Friday’s news marks a positive sign that international travel is once again ramping up at EIA after a difficult travel year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The airport took a huge hit when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down international flights to the facility. The airport typically offers between 53 to 55 non-stop destinations, but that dropped to 13 when the pandemic hit.

Passenger numbers plummeted as a result. On a normal day, the airport typically serves about 10,000 departing passengers but that dropped to about 300 during the most difficult times for the facility. Last month, daily departing passenger numbers had increased to about 5,000 per day.

On Thursday, the first international flight in more than 16 months took off from EIA destined for Amsterdam.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The first international flight in more than 16 months took off from EIA Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, destined for Amsterdam. Global News

As airline travel ramps up, EIA has guidance on its website for passengers which includes what they need to know before taking off.