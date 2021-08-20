SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 vaccinations required for Saskatchewan Polytechnic staff, students

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 11:33 am
All students, staff and visitors on campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Saskatchewan Polytechnic posted on its website Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
All students, staff and visitors on campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Saskatchewan Polytechnic posted on its website Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is the latest post-secondary institution in the province to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

All students, staff and visitors on campus must be fully vaccinated, Sask Polytech posted on its website Thursday.

Read more: USask requiring students, staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations on campus this fall

It said the decision was made due to the continuing number of COVID-19 cases, the emergence of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates in the 18- to 29-year-old demographic.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our students and employees, understanding we also live, work and learn in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon,” said the posting.

“We have a larger obligation to our campus communities as well. It is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sask Polytech said exceptions will be considered to comply with human rights legislation.

Regular and frequent negative COVID-19 testing and daily health checks will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated, the posting added.

Read more: University of Regina requiring COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff

First vaccinations are required by Sept. 17, with the second dose required by Oct. 22.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is holding a series of vaccination clinics on campuses between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 during welcome week.

Sask Polytech said students in online programs with no in-person classes on campus are exempt from the mandatory vaccination requirement.

Last week, both the universities of Regina and Saskatchewan stated students and staff are required to be vaccinated before entering campuses.

