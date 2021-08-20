COVID-19 vaccinations required for Saskatchewan Polytechnic staff, students

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is the latest post-secondary institution in the province to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

All students, staff and visitors on campus must be fully vaccinated, Sask Polytech posted on its website Thursday.

It said the decision was made due to the continuing number of COVID-19 cases, the emergence of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates in the 18- to 29-year-old demographic.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our students and employees, understanding we also live, work and learn in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon,” said the posting.

“We have a larger obligation to our campus communities as well. It is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Sask Polytech said exceptions will be considered to comply with human rights legislation.

Regular and frequent negative COVID-19 testing and daily health checks will be required for those who are not fully vaccinated, the posting added.

First vaccinations are required by Sept. 17, with the second dose required by Oct. 22.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is holding a series of vaccination clinics on campuses between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 during welcome week.

Sask Polytech said students in online programs with no in-person classes on campus are exempt from the mandatory vaccination requirement.

Last week, both the universities of Regina and Saskatchewan stated students and staff are required to be vaccinated before entering campuses.

