Canada

Trudeau pledges 10 paid sick leave days for federal workers — if Liberals are re-elected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2021 10:57 am
Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

The Liberal leader says no one should choose between staying safe and paying their bills.

Read more: Trudeau seen as best pick for PM, but faces trust issues as election ramps up: poll

The party says the amendments to the Canada Labour Code would be made within the first 100 days of a new mandate.

The Liberal government previously introduced three days of paid personal leave for federally regulated workers and Trudeau had urged the provinces to introduce 10 days of paid sick leave.

The Liberals say if re-elected they would “immediately” convene the provinces and territories to discuss legislating sick leave across the country.

The party is also promising $100 million to improve air quality in schools and $70 million to not-for-profits, charities and Indigenous communities to improve ventilation through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

