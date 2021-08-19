1 child killed, another injured in collision between SUV and side-by-side vehicle near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One child was killed and another flown to hospital by STARS after the side-by-side utility vehicle they were in was involved in a collision with an SUV near Acme, Alta., Thursday evening.

Airdrie RCMP, EMS, fire crews and STARS Air Ambulance were called out to a serious two-vehicle between the open-door side-by-side vehicle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 575 and Range Road 264 at around 6 p.m.

There were two people in the side-by-side, RCMP said: a child who was killed in the crash and a 14-year-old boy, who was taken by STARS to Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP told Global News preliminary investigation indicates the side-by-side was struck while crossing Highway 575.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

Acme is about 85 kilometres northeast of Calgary.