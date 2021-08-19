Menu

Canada

1 child killed, another injured in collision between SUV and side-by-side vehicle near Calgary

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 11:17 pm
Collision at the intersection of Highway 575 and Range Road 264 near Acme, Alta. on Aug. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Collision at the intersection of Highway 575 and Range Road 264 near Acme, Alta. on Aug. 19, 2021. Global News

One child was killed and another flown to hospital by STARS after the side-by-side utility vehicle they were in was involved in a collision with an SUV near Acme, Alta., Thursday evening.

Airdrie RCMP, EMS, fire crews and STARS Air Ambulance were called out to a serious two-vehicle between the open-door side-by-side vehicle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 575 and Range Road 264 at around 6 p.m.

There were two people in the side-by-side, RCMP said: a child who was killed in the crash and a 14-year-old boy, who was taken by STARS to Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Read more: 80-year-old man dead after apparent OHV rollover

RCMP told Global News preliminary investigation indicates the side-by-side was struck while crossing Highway 575.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

Acme is about 85 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

