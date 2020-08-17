Menu

Canada

80-year-old man dead after apparent OHV rollover

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 17, 2020 5:32 pm
An 80-year-old man is dead after an OHV rollover in Alberta.
An 80-year-old man is dead after an OHV rollover in Alberta. File / Global News

An Alberta senior has died after the off-highway vehicle he was riding rolled over on a steep trail, Bonnyville RCMP said Monday afternoon.

In a news release, police said they were called on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when the man didn’t return from the OHV ride when expected. Police searched a number of areas in the M.D. of Bonnyville, Cold Lake and Ashmont.

Read more: Alberta woman drowned, man hospitalized after incident in Kootenay National Park

At around 6:30 p.m., police received a call from a member of the public who found the rolled vehicle in the area of Muriel Lake. The 80-year-old man was found with the OHV and was declared dead.

Trending Stories

Police said there is nothing suspicious about the rollover, though the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Alberta ATV collision: RCMP

Police said the name of the man would not be released and no further updates were expected.

Bonnyville is about 241 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

