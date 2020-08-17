80-year-old man dead after apparent OHV rollover

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta senior has died after the off-highway vehicle he was riding rolled over on a steep trail, Bonnyville RCMP said Monday afternoon.

In a news release, police said they were called on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. when the man didn’t return from the OHV ride when expected. Police searched a number of areas in the M.D. of Bonnyville, Cold Lake and Ashmont.

At around 6:30 p.m., police received a call from a member of the public who found the rolled vehicle in the area of Muriel Lake. The 80-year-old man was found with the OHV and was declared dead.

Police said there is nothing suspicious about the rollover, though the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the name of the man would not be released and no further updates were expected.

Bonnyville is about 241 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.