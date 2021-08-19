3 more victims come forward after Lethbridge police charge 10 in human trafficking case

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have come forward to police to say they were victimized by the same group of men charged last week by Lethbridge police in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

Police charged eight men and two teenagers last week with a slew of charges including sexual assault and human trafficking, after investigators determined two teenaged girls — aged 13 and 15 — had been trafficked.

Investigators said the 15-year-old girl had been “selected, groomed and brought to specific locations where the offences took place,” and that group members members of the group also “engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old victim.”

At the time, police said the total number of victims of the men and teens was unknown, and it was expected more charges would be laid.

As of Thursday, Lethbridge police said three more victims have come forward in relation to the invesitgation, and that more charges could be laid against the group as a result.

Police did not release any details on the age or gender of the three additional victims.

“Lethbridge police applaud the courage shown by the victims who have already come forward and encourage anyone who may have been a victim of human trafficking to do the same,” the police service said.

"The impact of the investigation has also led to victims reporting to LPS sexual assaults unrelated to this file or the individuals charged."

Charges have been laid against two teens, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named, as well as Mohammad Zafari, 20, Ziyaad Noor, 37, Mohamoud Nirabani, 20, Mohammad Neirabani, 22, Abdulla Mohammed, 19, Fadi (Stawi) Chtewi, 20.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact acting Sgt. Bryan Whelpley at 403-330-5167 or to contact Crime Stoppers.