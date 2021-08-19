COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Hamilton public schools start this weekend

Both of Hamilton’s public school boards will kick off their COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday, according to the city.
The first with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is set for Orchard Park Secondary in Stoney Creek and the first Catholic board (HWCDSB) clinic will be at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School on the Mountain.
Run times for both will be 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“These clinics are available to HWCDSB and HWDSB students, families and staff in each school community, plus eligible students from elementary feeder schools,” Hamilton public health said in a release.
“Individuals born in 2009 and earlier who are eligible to receive a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can walk-in to any of the clinics.”
The program is in keeping with the Ford government’s “last mile” vaccination strategy, mandating schools to offer clinics in hopes of proactively reducing cases heading to a fall in-person return for many.
In all, there are 20 clinics with 15 at HWDSB facilities and five Catholic locations. The last is set for Waterdown District High School on Sept. 1.
According to a spokesperson from Hamilton public health, anyone aged 12 to 17 are not required to provide parental consent to get a COVID-19 shot.
Vaccines are provided if informed consent is received from the person to be vaccinated, as long as they have the capacity to make the decision.
So far only a pair of Hamilton’s post secondary schools — McMaster University and Mohawk College — have implemented a mandatory vaccination initiative for anyone returning to campus this fall.
HWDSB chair Dawn Danko expects to get more clarity on any vaccine mandates and potential rules around exemptions from the province soon.
She told Global News it might be similar to policy at the two post-secondary schools will have.
“I would expect, just like we have for our students who are required to report vaccinations to attend, we will have a process for them to report some reasonable specific exemptions as well to public health,” Danko said.
As of Thursday, 70.2 per cent of Hamilton’s eligible population 12-plus have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, just under 57 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated.
Youth under 19 represent 24.31 per cent of Hamilton’s 362 active COVID cases as Aug.19.
Here’s a list of the 20 scheduled HWDSB and HWCDSB schools clinics as of Aug. 19:
|Orchard Park Secondary School
200 Dewitt Rd., Stoney Creek, L8E 4S7
August 21, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School
1824 Rymal Rd. E., Hannon, L0R 1P0
August 21, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|Cathedral High School
30 Wentworth St. N., Hamilton, L8L 8H5
August 22, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|Bernie Custis Secondary School
1055 King St E, Hamilton, L8M 1E2
August 22, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School
1770 Upper Sherman Ave, Hamilton, L8W 0C5
August 23, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Glendale Secondary School
145 Rainbow Dr, Hamilton, L8K 4G1
August 23, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Westmount Secondary School
39 Montcalm Dr, Hamilton, L9C 4B1
August 24, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Saltfleet District High School
108 Highland Rd W, Stoney Creek, L8J 2T2
August 25, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Bishop Tonnos Secondary School
100 Panabaker Dr, Ancaster, L9G 5E3
August 25, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School
1715 Main St E, Hamilton, L8G 1E3
August 26, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|St. John Henry Newman Catholic Secondary
127 Gray Rd, Stoney Creek, L8G 3V3
August 26, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School
145 Magnolia Drive, Hamilton, L9C 5P4
August 27, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary
200 Acadia Dr, Hamilton, L8W 1B8
August 28, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School
1045 Upper Paradise Rd, Hamilton, L9B 2N4
August 29, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|Sherwood Secondary School
25 High St, Hamilton, L8T 3Z4
August 29, 2021, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
|St. Mary Catholic Secondary School
200 Whitney Ave, Hamilton, L8S 2G7
August 30, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Ancaster Rotary Centre
385 Jerseyville Rd W, Ancaster, L9G 3L5
August 30, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Westdale Secondary School
700 Main St W, Hamilton, L8S 1A5
August 31, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Dundas Valley Secondary School
310 Governor’s Road, Dundas, L9H 5P8
August 31, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
|Waterdown District High School
215 Parkside Dr, Waterdown, L8B 1B9
September 1, 2021, 2 to 8 pm
