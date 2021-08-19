Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Kelowna man found dead in Nanaimo; police deem death suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:29 pm
Nanaimo RCMP say they were conducting a well-being check on Ryan Mosher on Aug. 12 when they found him dead inside a residence. View image in full screen
Nanaimo RCMP say they were conducting a well-being check on Ryan Mosher on Aug. 12 when they found him dead inside a residence. File / Global News

The death of a former Kelowna man in Nanaimo is being called suspicious.

Nanaimo RCMP say they were conducting a well-being check on Ryan Mosher following a request from police in Kelowna.

When officers visited the residence on Aug. 12, around 3 p.m., the 30-year-old was found dead inside.

Read more: Family of victim pleads for information in Vancouver unsolved murder

“His death was considered suspicious and the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit was called to take conduct of the homicide investigation with assistance from Kelowna RCMP,” police said in a press release.

RCMP said Mosher had recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna.

Police also said they took the rare step of releasing his identity in hopes that it will help advance the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway' Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway
Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway – May 30, 2021

“We strongly believe Mr. Mosher’s death is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk,” said Const. Derek Balderston of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“Investigators have spoken to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred.”

If you have information that you believe may be relevant, you are asked to contact the Nanaimo serious crime unit at 250-754-2345.

Click to play video: 'IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’' IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’
IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’ – Jun 24, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagVancouver Island tagSuspicious Death tagKelowna RCMP tagNanaimo tagHomicide Investigation tagNanaimo RCMP tagwell-being check tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers