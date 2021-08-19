Former Kelowna man found dead in Nanaimo; police deem death suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a former Kelowna man in Nanaimo is being called suspicious.

Nanaimo RCMP say they were conducting a well-being check on Ryan Mosher following a request from police in Kelowna.

When officers visited the residence on Aug. 12, around 3 p.m., the 30-year-old was found dead inside.

“His death was considered suspicious and the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit was called to take conduct of the homicide investigation with assistance from Kelowna RCMP,” police said in a press release.

RCMP said Mosher had recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna.

Police also said they took the rare step of releasing his identity in hopes that it will help advance the investigation.

“We strongly believe Mr. Mosher’s death is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk,” said Const. Derek Balderston of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“Investigators have spoken to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred.”

If you have information that you believe may be relevant, you are asked to contact the Nanaimo serious crime unit at 250-754-2345.

