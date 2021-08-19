Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Officers seize 70 traps in N.S. after First Nation expands self-regulated fishery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2021 1:38 pm
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A lobster is shown in a trap in Port Mouton, N.S., in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Press/HO - Inka Milewski

The federal Fisheries Department says its officers have seized 70 lobster traps in an area of southwestern Nova Scotia where fishers from the Sipekne’katik First Nation have been operating a self-regulated fishery.

The news comes after Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack was arrested and questioned Monday by fisheries officers after his community started fishing for lobster ahead of the start to the federally regulated season.

READ MORE: Federal minister’s office concerned with Nova Scotia band’s lobster fishery intent

Sipekne’katik members say a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision that affirmed their treaty right to fish allows them to harvest lobster when and where they want.

Department spokesperson Debbie Buott-Matheson did not confirm today whether any of the 70 traps seized over the past week belong to fishers from the First Nation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Chief Mike Sack arrested by conservation officers' Chief Mike Sack arrested by conservation officers
Chief Mike Sack arrested by conservation officers

She says federal officers pulled traps for a variety of reasons, including for improper and unauthorized tags.

Sack was not available for comment today and has said Ottawa’s treatment of his community’s fishers amounts to systemic racism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagfederal Fisheries Department tagSipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack tagFist Nation fishery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers