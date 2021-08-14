Menu

Politics

Federal minister’s office concerned with Nova Scotia band’s lobster fishery intent

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Fisheries minister backs livelihood fisheries plan as some First Nations oppose it' Fisheries minister backs livelihood fisheries plan as some First Nations oppose it
Fisheries minister backs livelihood fisheries plan as some First Nations oppose it – Mar 4, 2021

The office of federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says it’s “very concerning” that Nova Scotia’s Sipekne’katik First Nation is intending to proceed with what it says is an “unauthorized fishery” without the department’s involvement on Monday.

Jordan’s office issued a statement today saying the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will continue to enforce the Fisheries Act for all harvesters, including those who operate in St. Marys Bay off
southwestern Nova Scotia.

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack issued a statement on Friday saying the band is ready to begin a self-regulated treaty fishery on Monday.

Read more: Treaty rights an election issue: Indigenous chief

The First Nation had recently operated its food, social and ceremonial lobster fishery, which is regulated by DFO, but the fishery licence does not permit the sale of the catch.

Jordan’s office says it has tried to negotiate with Sack on a plan for the band to implement a moderate livelihood fishery and would welcome the chief back to continue negotiations at any time.

In his statement, Sack says the band’s fishery will operate under the principles and guidelines of its own fisheries management plan, which he says is based on “sound conservation measures.”

 

