B.C.’s wildfires continue to burn out of control as province will provide update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An update is expected Thursday afternoon from emergency officials on the front lines of the B.C. wildfires.

Personnel from Emergency Management BC, the BC Wildfire Service and RCMP are expected to speak at 2 p.m. PT.

That will be broadcast on BC1, in the post above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This comes after a document was leaked alleging the province knew it did not have enough staff ahead of the wildfire season.

The province is speaking out and arguing claims it is leaving resources on the table are false.

2:53 Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked

Read more: Debate over BC wildfire response heats up after document leaked

Story continues below advertisement

The document was written by a forestry organization and details a meeting between the BC Wildfire Service and the forestry industry in mid-July.

It was first publicized by a documentary filmmaker who has been covering the White Rock Lake wildfire and shared with Global News.

Meanwhile, crews are currently making some headway on the province’s biggest wildfires due to cooler weather and some precipitation.

As of Wednesday, there were 291 wildfires burning in the province, and more than 8,500 square kilometres of land scorched since the start of the season on April 1.

5:51 Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss

Thie massive White Rock Lake fire, burning west of Vernon, is an estimated 81,139 hectares Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 400 properties on the northern edge of the fire were given the “all clear” notice Wednesday and on the northeast flank, the city of Armstrong was able to lift an evacuation alert for about 5,000 residents but other evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

This story will be updated following the 2 p.m. PT press conference.