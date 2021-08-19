SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C.’s wildfires continue to burn out of control as province will provide update Thursday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 1:07 pm
A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. View image in full screen
A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An update is expected Thursday afternoon from emergency officials on the front lines of the B.C. wildfires.

Personnel from Emergency Management BC, the BC Wildfire Service and RCMP are expected to speak at 2 p.m. PT.

That will be broadcast on BC1, in the post above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

This comes after a document was leaked alleging the province knew it did not have enough staff ahead of the wildfire season.

The province is speaking out and arguing claims it is leaving resources on the table are false.

Click to play video: 'Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked' Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked
Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked

Read more: Debate over BC wildfire response heats up after document leaked

Story continues below advertisement

The document was written by a forestry organization and details a meeting between the BC Wildfire Service and the forestry industry in mid-July.

Trending Stories

It was first publicized by a documentary filmmaker who has been covering the White Rock Lake wildfire and shared with Global News.

Meanwhile, crews are currently making some headway on the province’s biggest wildfires due to cooler weather and some precipitation.

As of Wednesday, there were 291 wildfires burning in the province, and more than 8,500 square kilometres of land scorched since the start of the season on April 1.

Click to play video: 'Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss' Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss
Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss

Read more: B.C. woman loses everything to White Rock Lake fire

Thie massive White Rock Lake fire, burning west of Vernon, is an estimated 81,139 hectares Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 400 properties on the northern edge of the fire were given the “all clear” notice Wednesday and on the northeast flank, the city of Armstrong was able to lift an evacuation alert for about 5,000 residents but other evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

Read more: West Kelowna residents return home, grateful to firefighters

This story will be updated following the 2 p.m. PT press conference.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC Wildfire update tagBC wildfire latest tagBC wildfire Thursday tagBC wildfire update Thursday tagWildfires latest tagAugust Wildfires tagBC wildfire update latest tagBC wildfires August tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers