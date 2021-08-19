Manitoba NDP present Olympic gold medalist Desiree Scott with ‘certificate of achievement’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Desiree Scott is being honoured by Manitoba’s NDP following her Olympic gold medal performance with Canada’s women’s soccer team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew will present Scott with what the party calls a “certificate achievement” at a noon ceremony Thursday. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Scott was greeted by cheering family and friends at the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport when she arrived back home in Winnipeg last week, just days after Team Canada’s penalty-kick win over Sweden in the gold medal Olympic matchup.

Scott and the team also brought home bronze medals from the 2012 and 2016 games.

Read more: Olympic gold medalist Desiree Scott ready for whirlwind week in Winnipeg

A release from the NDP says Scott will speak to a group of young athletes about her “journey as a female athlete” at the event, while the Opposition party calls on the provincial government to invest in girls’ sports.

Scott has previously said she hopes Canada’s victory will be an inspiration to many young girls across the country and get them on the pitch.

— with files from Kevin Hirschfield

