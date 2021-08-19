Ontario PC Party issues brief apology after fake invoices mailed out

Send this page to someone via email

The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario has issued a brief statement of apology after reports surfaced from residents who received fake invoices asking for hundreds of dollars.

“At no time was it our intention to mislead our valued supporters. We regret that this correspondence was sent to a limited group of supporters by one of our vendors and will not happen again,” the statement issued Thursday morning said, going on to thank donors.

“We apologize for any confusion or frustration this may have caused.”

After the statement, Global News sought additional information from the party about the documents and the process in which the letters were mailed out. However, those questions went unanswered Thursday morning.

We’ve come to the offices of the @OntarioPCParty in Etobicoke. They won’t open the door. Trying to get real response to the fake invoice story. Party has issued statement saying it’s sorry. Won’t happen again. No one talking. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/ahRFRybmTb — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 (@ConsumerSOS) August 19, 2021

Recipients of the documents Global News spoke with, as well as people who posted on social media, said they received the letters on Tuesday.

Gregory Gies, who lives north of Kingston, described how the fake invoice came in an envelope with the Ontario PC Party logo and the words “important” and “invoice enclosed.”

“I thought this was going to be very interesting and so I open it up and this big 8.5-by-14-inch piece of paper that says invoice on it and saying I owe $800,” Gies said.

“My feeling was that this was some imaginative fundraising that’s pushing the bounds of ethics and the law perhaps, but I was ready just to throw it in the pile of paper we use to light the wood stove in the fall.”

The ensuing social media posts on Twitter and Reddit garnered thousands of retweets, likes and votes on the platforms.

Since Wednesday morning, Global News made multiple requests for comment and additional information on the matter.

A reporter visited the Toronto address contained on the documents posted online. According to a website and signage at the front door, the address is the Canadian head office for iMarketing Solutions Group and the Responsive Marketing Group, a company with long-standing connections to Canada’s Conservative parties and campaigns.

The reporter saw copies of the bogus invoices could be seen in the garbage can of a mailroom.

I stood outside the PC party’s marketing company’s offices to try to get answers about the bogus invoices. Man hiding in back room tells me to call media relations, etc. He declines to come out. Says they are calling police. We wait. No officers come. Story on @globalnewsto. pic.twitter.com/I9k4s34veb — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 (@ConsumerSOS) August 18, 2021

During an unrelated news conference Thursday morning and just minutes before the statement was issued, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was asked about the invoices. She called the documents mailed out to people a “deceitful mail scam,” adding she was “shocked” Premier Doug Ford didn’t address the issue since it was first raised.

“It’s pretty shocking and pretty deceitful what’s gone on here,” she said.

Horwath was also asked about how the Ontario NDP conducts its fundraising. She said the party rarely uses third-party firms and if a document is quoting her, she said she personally approves it.

Citing filings with Elections Ontario, a subsequent news release issued by the party called on the Ontario PC Party to provide more information on $1.7 million in contracts issued over two years to Responsive Marketing Group.

The Ontario NDP also referenced mail solicitation regulations under the Canada Post Corporation Act that stipulate any documents mailed out that appear like an invoice must also contain language saying there is no obligation to pay.

“Horwath has referred the matter to authorities, and says Ford needs to return any money collected through the fake invoices,” the news release said.

The Ontario Liberal Party wrote to the OPP on Wednesday to ask for a probe of the matter. An OPP spokesperson told Global News the service received the party’s request for an investigation.

“The OPP will evaluate the request to determine whether a criminal investigation is warranted,” a brief statement Wednesday afternoon said.

The Ontario NDP, Ontario Liberal Party and the Green Party of Ontario all called for reviews on the matter by Elections Ontario.

More to come.