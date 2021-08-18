Mall security guard pocketed thousands in lost cash turned in by shopper: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a former mall security guard for allegedly pocketing thousands of dollars in cash found almost two years ago, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

On Nov. 14, 2019, a shopper found a “large sum of money” at North Hill Centre, located at 1632 14 Ave. N.W., and turned it over to security — but it was never reported to police.

Officers charged former security guard Ronny James Labelle, 50, with one count of theft over $5,000, saying he “neglected to inform authorities of the discovery.”

Police still need help finding the cash’s rightful owner. The original loss was never reported to officers.

If the cash is yours or you have any information about this investigation, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“A detailed description of what was lost will be required,” police said.