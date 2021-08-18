SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary senior carries on sharing the gift of music during COVID-19

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary senior continues to share gift of music during COVID-19' Calgary senior continues to share gift of music during COVID-19
Watch: The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped a Calgary senior from sharing the gift of music. As Gil Tucker shows us, COVID-19 is just the latest in a long line of challenges he’s faced while crafting his creations.

COVID-19 isn’t stopping a Calgary senior from sharing the gift of music — and the pandemic is just the latest in a long line of challenges Tony Maksymetz has faced while crafting his creations.

Maksymtetz recently completed work on one of his handcrafted dulcimers, the 24th of the stringed instruments he’s made, while carrying on a family tradition.

“This is actually a Ukrainian instrument,” Maksymetz said. “My granddad and my dad, they were building them and I took it over from them.”

Read more: Calgary seniors bring joy with online music during COVID-19 pandemic

Maksymetz grew up on the family farm in Manitoba, heading west to a new life.

“I came to Calgary in 1951 and I’ve been here ever since.”

Story continues below advertisement

Maksymetz built a career as a carpenter, raising a family that now includes seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Trending Stories

“They’ve got these (dulcimers),” he said. “I made them for them.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Canadian violinists unite in isolation to perform virtual tribute

Maksymetz has also sold his dulcimers to musicians all over Western Canada, and played in a band himself for several years, while battling back after a serious setback.

“It was an outbreak of polio when I was 17 years old,” Maksymetz said. “Eleven months and six days I was in the iron lung and all I had was a head sticking out.”

He’s also had a heart attack and several cancer surgeries, and since March 2020 has faced the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Calgary music community rallies around bar owner hit by house fire: ‘A beautiful collective effort’

“I was (tested) five different times — no COVID at all,” Maksymetz said.

He’s now getting set to celebrate a birthday on Aug. 26.

“I’ll be 91. And I feel great.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says his love of making dulcimers is keeping him young.

“If I didn’t build these instruments, I’d be lost,” Maksymetz said. “But I keep going, I never sit still.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagPandemic tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Pandemic tagdulcimer tagstringed instruments tagTony Maksymetz tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers