Canada has reached a deal for 2 military planes to resume ‘flying regularly’ into Kabul

Send this page to someone via email

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says two Canadian military aircraft are set to resume “flying regularly” into Kabul as part of the international effort to evacuate civilians and citizens fleeing the Taliban takeover.

Global News has confirmed the development comes after Canada and the U.S. reached a deal to allow Canadian aircraft to begin flying into and out of Kabul. But there are no details yet on when the flights will begin arriving in Kabul or returning home.

“Canadian Armed Forces flights to and from Hamid Karzai International Airport will resume shortly under Op AEGIS,” tweeted Sajjan, who is running for re-election as the Liberal MP for Vancouver South, on Wednesday evening.

Operation Aegis is the military’s contribution to the evacuation effort.

Story continues below advertisement

He said two CC-177 Globemasters have been assigned and will be “flying regularly” into Kabul.

Update on Afghanistan: Canadian Armed Forces flights to and from Hamid Karzai International Airport will resume shortly under Op AEGIS. Two CC-177 Globemasters have been assigned to evacuation efforts and will be flying regularly into Kabul. — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 18, 2021

Jessica Lamirande, spokesperson for the department, said the flights will continue “as long as the security situation on the ground permits, and will focus on evacuating Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and Afghan Nationals who have an enduring relationship with Canada’s mission in Afghanistan.”

1:15 U.S. says it expects Taliban to allow Afghans to evacuate safely U.S. says it expects Taliban to allow Afghans to evacuate safely

“We are committed to this important mission, and can assure Canadians that we are doing everything we can to assist,” she said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

The Globemaster aircraft is billed by the military as a “premier transporter for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.” It can carry a maximum weight of 265,350 kilograms.

That’s equivalent to 102 paratroopers or three H-146 Griffon helicopters with refueling tanks, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force website.

More to come.