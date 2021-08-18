Woman’s shooting death in central Edmonton ruled homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a woman in central Edmonton over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Just after 4 a.m. Saturday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the area of 93 Street and 103 Avenue.

When police arrived, 36-year-old Lyndsay Bruno was found dead.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and found that a gunshot wound caused Bruno’s death, police said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

The man believed to be responsible for the woman’s death was shot and killed by RCMP over the weekend.

At around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP received a call about a man who was allegedly armed and holding a hostage in a rural area about 10 kilometres west of O’Chiese First Nation.

Police dogs and the Emergency Response Team searched for the suspect and after finding him, a confrontation occurred between the man and RCMP. An officer fired their service weapon, RCMP said.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and later died. No officers were injured. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the incident.

Edmonton police said no charges will be laid in Bruno’s homicide.