2nd-degree murder charge laid after inmate death at Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre

The beating and death of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre earlier this year has now seen charges upgraded against the suspect, police said Wednesday.

Zakaria Sheek-Hussein, 27, was beaten in an incident at the Ottawa jail on Feb. 24, according to police. The victim later died from his injuries on July 24.

The accused in the incident, 20-year-old Donald Musselman, was also an inmate at the time and had been charged with aggravated assault.

He’s now charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Musselman appeared virtually in court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

