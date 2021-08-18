Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid after inmate death at Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 4:04 pm
An inmate's death at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre has resulted in a second-degree murder charge. View image in full screen
An inmate's death at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre has resulted in a second-degree murder charge. Global News / File

The beating and death of an inmate at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre earlier this year has now seen charges upgraded against the suspect, police said Wednesday.

Zakaria Sheek-Hussein, 27, was beaten in an incident at the Ottawa jail on Feb. 24, according to police. The victim later died from his injuries on July 24.

The accused in the incident, 20-year-old Donald Musselman, was also an inmate at the time and had been charged with aggravated assault.

Read more: Inmate at Ottawa jail charged with 2nd-degree murder after fellow prisoner’s death

He’s now charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Trending Stories

Musselman appeared virtually in court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail' Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail
Ontario’s top pathologist says correctional officers to blame for Soleiman Faqiri death at Lindsay jail – Aug 10, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa homicide tagOttawa-Carleton Detention Centre tagOttawa jail tagOttawa prison tagOttawa inmate charged tagOttawa jail death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers