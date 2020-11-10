Inmate at Ottawa jail charged with 2nd-degree murder after fellow prisoner’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have upgraded charges against an inmate at the local jail after the prisoner he is accused of assaulting succumbed to his injuries last week.

On Tuesday, the local homicide unit charged Kivi Bar Wari, 36, with second-degree murder following the death of 49-year-old William Renwick of Arnprior, Ont.

The suspect was originally facing charges of aggravated assault after an incident between the two men on Oct. 17 while they were both inmates at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Those charges were upgraded after Renwick died in hospital on Nov. 8, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477.

