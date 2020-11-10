Menu

Crime

Inmate at Ottawa jail charged with 2nd-degree murder after fellow prisoner’s death

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 4:21 pm
Prison
A 36-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder after police say a fellow inmate died following an incident between the two men in October. Stock image. Global News/File

Ottawa police have upgraded charges against an inmate at the local jail after the prisoner he is accused of assaulting succumbed to his injuries last week.

On Tuesday, the local homicide unit charged Kivi Bar Wari, 36, with second-degree murder following the death of 49-year-old William Renwick of Arnprior, Ont.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at Ottawa jail

The suspect was originally facing charges of aggravated assault after an incident between the two men on Oct. 17 while they were both inmates at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Those charges were upgraded after Renwick died in hospital on Nov. 8, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa homicideOttawa-Carleton Detention CentreOttawa MurderOttawa inmate attackOttawa inmate death
