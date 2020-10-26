Coronavirus outbreak declared at Ottawa jail; 76 new COVID-19 cases locally

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) is facing a novel coronavirus outbreak, the local public health unit reported Monday.

Ottawa Public Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard showed a coronavirus outbreak began at the local jail on Oct. 24 after one inmate tested positive for the virus.

Global News has sent requests for comment to Ontario’s Solicitor General asking whether additional testing is being carried out to determine if additional staff or inmates might be infected, but has not yet received a response.

Meanwhile, OPH is reporting 76 new coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ottawa to 6,636.

There are currently 713 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

One additional person has died in relation to COVID-19 in Ottawa, raising the local death toll of the pandemic to 317.

OPH says 43 people are in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Including the OCDC outbreak, there are currently 68 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa.

Organized sports teams now account for seven of those active outbreaks, with 53 total COVID-19 cases linked to recreational teams and clubs in Ottawa.

