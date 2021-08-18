Opposition contacts Elections Ontario, OPP after fake invoices with PC Party logo reportedly sent out

Opposition parties are calling for an investigation by the province’s election body and the OPP after complaints surfaced online from people who received fake invoices from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario asking for money.

The first complaint appears to have been posted on Reddit on Tuesday. A picture posted by user “miss_rebelx” with the headline, ‘This makes me angry — and definitely won’t get my vote or money,’ appears to show a document with the Ontario PC Party logo and the word ‘invoice’ in capital letters along with a requested sum of $300.

“Please respond today,” the document said along with the description “election readiness fund” and the phrase “balance due.”

“Please pay the enclosed invoice to send Doug Ford the clear message that we’ve got his back. Your generous donation is the first critical step in the re-election of Premier Ford and his Ontario PC government.”

The post prompted a flurry of comments on the platform since it was posted on Tuesday.

Tyler Watt, who is the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean, posted a screenshot of the picture on his Twitter account on the same day. His tweet garnered thousands of retweets and likes from users as well as hundreds of comments.

“Had to let my elderly mother know that she is not obligated to pay this. It is not a bill. @OntarioPCParty and @fordnation are trying to scam seniors. Not exactly for the people,” Twitter user @Mr_O_Tweets wrote in response.

Another user, @LJDYGK, said they received a similar document but that it asked for $800.

Global News hasn’t been able to independently examine the documents cited online or determine exactly how widely circulated the letters are or who might be involved.

Reporters contacted the Ontario PC Party multiple times on Wednesday to ask about issues surrounding the widely shared social media posts, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication.

However, Global News visited the Toronto address contained on the documents posted online. The office suite belongs to the Responsive Marketing Group, which bills itself as “Canada’s preeminent integrated political marketing services company” and promotes experience with voter contact and fundraising. It has had long-standing connections with Canada’s Conservative parties and campaigns.

Representatives for the company yelled at a reporter before saying they would contact police officers.

In response to the posts, the Ontario Liberal Party issued a letter calling the document “misleading” and saying it will be requesting a review by Elections Ontario as well as the OPP’s anti-rackets and anti-fraud unit.

“The Conservatives need to stop this manipulative scam now. I’m also calling on them to do the right thing and return any money they may have already received through this tactic to the Ontarians who worked hard to earn it,” Brian Johns, the party’s president, wrote in part.

The letter went on to cite the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website and false billing scams targeting businesses, which describes such a scam as “receipt of an unsolicited invoice and demand for payment where no product or service was requested.”

Taras Natyshak, the Ontario NDP’s ethics critic and the MPP for Essex, wrote a letter to the chief electoral officer at Elections Ontario in response to the document.

“It is deeply concerning that the premier would authorize a fundraising letter created to deliberately confuse or alarm vulnerable individuals into a donation to his campaign. I ask that you review the attached correspondence to determine if it violates the Elections Act and hold the PC Party and the premier responsible,” he wrote.

Green Party of Ontario Leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner called the fundraising letter “a misleading tactic rooted in trickery to raise money.”

“Ford should apologize as leader and instruct the party to stop using tricks to dupe people into giving his party money,” he said in a statement.

Global News contacted Elections Ontario and the OPP, but responses weren’t received by the time of publication.

— With files from Sean O’Shea

