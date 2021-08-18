Ontario reports nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 485 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a jump from the previous day of 348. The provincial case total now stands at 556,920.

Of the 485 new cases recorded, the data showed 309 were unvaccinated people, 41 were partially vaccinated people, 98 were full vaccinated people and 37 were unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 108 cases were recorded in Toronto, 75 in Windsor-Essex, 59 in Peel Region, 36 in Hamilton and 27 in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,431 as three deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 41,016 vaccines (11,895 for a first shot and 29,121 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 74 per cent of the eligible (12+) population. First dose coverage stands at 81.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 543,422 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 345 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,067— up from the previous day when it was at 3,930, and is up from Aug. 11 when it was at 2,611. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average has now reached 496 which is up from yesterday at 473, and is up from last week when it was 332. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 150.

The government said 26,307 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 11,474 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Wednesday hit 2.5 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1.7 per cent.

Ontario reported 174 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 11 from the previous day). No recent ICU data was available due to a “technical issue.” On Tuesday, the province said there were 127 patients in ICUs with 98 patients on ventilators.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting.

They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected.

The most recent data showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 71 were unvaccinated, 8 were partially vaccinated and 14 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 5 were fully vaccinated while 52 were unvaccinated and 6 were partially vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,705 variant cases, which is up by 11 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,496 variant cases, which is up by 3 since the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 5,206 variant cases, which is up by 23 since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 6,656 variant cases, which is up by 117 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

277,652 people are male — an increase of 245 cases.

275,574 people are female — an increase of 235 cases.

14,967 people are under the age of 4 — an increase of 26 cases.

26,322 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 40 cases.

49,318 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 48 cases.

209,357 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 238 cases.

158,123 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 99 cases.

73,439 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 27 cases.

25,298 people are 80 and over — an increase of 10 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 5

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 90

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 617

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,047 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,671 (+2)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,793 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 2 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1 active case among long-term care residents and 5 active cases among staff — both unchanged in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement