Louis Riel, Seven Oaks School Divisions mandate masks

Two school divisions in Winnipeg are making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year.

Louis Riel and Seven Oaks both say all staff, students, and visitors at their schools and on buses will have to mask up.

In a statement on the LRSD website, superintendent Christian Michalik says “This mask mandate fulfills our statutory obligation to create a safe environment for staff and students. Our community education campaign will continue and focus on how to safely navigate the current stage of the pandemic, including in-school vaccination clinics.”

Michalik also said the division is exploring the idea of voluntary disclosure of vaccination status of staff and they also continue to explore a potential vaccine mandate for eligible students and staff.

Meanwhile, Seven Oaks superintendent Brian O’Leary said in a letter posted on the division’s Facebook page that not only is the mask mandate in place, but K-8 students will continue to be confined to single class cohorts in order to limit exposure and lunch and activity breaks will continue to be staggered to minimize crowding when students eat.