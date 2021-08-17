SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Medicine Hat announces COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases surge

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 9:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Medicine Hat announces COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases surge' Medicine Hat announces COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases surge
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Medicine Hat. It's prompted the city and Alberta Health Services to announce a campaign to get more people vaccinated. As Erik Bay explains, officials say the spread of the virus is being fuelled by one age group in particular.

In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Medicine Hat, the city along with Alberta Health Services is starting a vaccination campaign.

Cases in the city have exploded, with 495 currently active. Officials say the wave is led by people between the ages of 20 and 40.

Read more: Alberta’s post-secondary schools saying no to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

“The majority of cases within this age group are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated,” said Merrick Brown, director of emergency services for the city of Medicine Hat. “The third factor is the Delta variant is prevalent in our community.”

In that age group, the city has less than 47 per cent fully immunized compared to 60 per cent provincewide.

Dr. Vivien Suttorp says that is helping fuel Medicine Hat’s spike in cases.

“Medicine Hat has, in fact, more hospitalizations today in the hospital than we saw at any time in the last 18 months, including in the intensive care unit,” Suttorp said.

“The patients are younger and the majority are not immunized.”

Read more: Universities of Alberta, Calgary, Lethbridge to require unvaccinated students, staff to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing

To fight the spread, the city announced an online communication campaign, imploring residents in the 20 to 40 age range to get the shot.

“It’s going on longer than it should and the severity is increasing, so it’s up to us and specifically that age group,” Brown said.

Brown says this is similar to the city’s act now campaign from earlier in the pandemic, which encouraged people to follow public health restrictions.

Read more: What can be done about Alberta’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate? Experts weigh in

“Knowing what has been effective and ineffective, we found that that was quite effective. It’s that visual perspective, perhaps dispelling a little bit of naiveté and showing the facts,” Brown said.

Medicine Hat currently has the second-highest active case rate in the province behind only Banff.

