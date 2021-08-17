Menu

Canada

Mount Law wildfire: Evacuation order reduced to alert, one home damaged

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 7:20 pm
A police officer lifts removes tape from an area in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood that had been under an evacuation order because of the nearby Mount Law wildfire. View image in full screen
A police officer lifts removes tape from an area in West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood that had been under an evacuation order because of the nearby Mount Law wildfire. Katrina Osborne

An evacuation order for the Mount Law wildfire that’s burning near a West Kelowna neighbourhood has been mostly rescinded.

On Tuesday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced that all but 17 properties that had been under an evacuation order are now under evacuation alert.

The wildfire is currently estimated at 800 hectares after suddenly roaring to life on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Okanagan Indian Band confirms structures lost to White Rock Lake wildfire

CORE said crews have made substantial progress in holding the wildfire, with only one structure significantly damaged and one previously damaged outbuilding further compromised.

The 17 properties remaining on evacuation order include:

  • 3713 to 3725 Emerald Road
  • 3658 to 3760 Gates Road
  • 3250 Highway 97
  • 3660 to 3680 McIver Road
  • 3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

The 477 properties remain on evacuation alert area and includes:

  • 4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road
  • 4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive
  • 5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court
  • 4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road
  • 4965 to 4975 Venner Court
B.C. wildfire official says rain was welcome reprieve but impact is ‘short lived’

All properties south and west of Glenrosa Road, north of Highway 97 and to the Municipal boundary of West Kelowna that are not under existing Evacuation Order

Trending Stories

A detailed map showing the rescinded alert and order areas is available at cordemergency.ca.

“Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the forest fire,” said CORE.

“Active fire suppression work continues throughout the area of the fire, be respectful and stay out of the way of emergency vehicles and crews. Do not block access to streets or properties.”

CORE also noted that burnt trees with little or no limbs have limited structural support and may fall at any time, and that burning root structures leave the surrounding ground unstable and extremely hot.

Officials assessing White Rock Lake wildfire damage as evacuees anxiously wait for news

Further, it said wild animals may have been affected by the fire. Residents are asked that if they see an animal in distress, keep their distance and contact the conservation office at 250-828-2551.

CORE also noted there was an extended disruption in electrical service, adding that power may still be out in some areas.

