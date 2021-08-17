Menu

Canada

Okanagan Indian Band confirms structures lost to White Rock Lake wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 5:27 pm
OKIB has confirmed that multiple structures have been lost to the White Rock Lake wildfire. View image in full screen
OKIB has confirmed that multiple structures have been lost to the White Rock Lake wildfire. Facebook

The Okanagan Indian Band has confirmed that 10 dwellings and one building have been destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire, with another four dwellings sustaining damage.

“The last 48 hours have been very hectic,” wrote Okanagan Indian Band staff, in a Facebook post.

“As of yesterday, August 16th, there were ten dwellings and one business lost with an additional four dwellings damaged.”

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire now 78,190 hectares; rain and lower temperatures hampering fire behaviour

The band said due to the hard work and quick action from the B.C. Wildfire Service and structural protection specialists, no other structures were lost.

Backburns were taking place along Westside Road to help secure guard lines on Monday, according to OKIB.

“Over the last 24 hours the North Okanagan received 10mm of rain which was much needed,” wrote OKIB staff, in a Facebook post.

“The rain has offered a reprieve for B.C. Wildfire Service crews to make progress against the fire.”

Read more: B.C. wildfire officials to hold press conference Tuesday as some rain helps crews

Evacuation orders remain the same for Okanagan Indian Band land.

“On the recovery front, OKIB has already begun to work on a recovery plan for our community. There will be more information coming from the EOC regarding the re-entry process for areas which have been impacted by the wildfire,” the post continued.

“We are also in discussion with EMBC regarding setting up the ability for an OKIB Wildfire donation service.”

The White Rock Lake wildfire that’s burning in the North Okanagan is now listed at an estimated 78,190 hectares, up from the 62,000 hectares reported on Monday.

