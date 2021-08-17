Wildfire smoke impacting flights to Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna International Airport is asking travellers to check their flight status, as some flights may be cancelled because of wildfire concerns.

On Tuesday, for example, Air Canada announced that its flights may be impacted due to forest fires.

In an email to Global News, Air Canada said there’s been reduced visibility due to smoke from ongoing wildfires, which has resulted in disruption to its Kelowna flights.

Travel Alert – August 17: Kelowna (YLW) & Thunder Bay (YQT). Details, Flight Status & rebook online. Change fees waived: https://t.co/nHI6tEwQo9 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) August 17, 2021

“Customers are able to make changes to their bookings to and from Kelowna without change fees, space permitting, and passengers on affected flights are being rebooked,” said Air Canada.

“We continue to monitor the situation in Kelowna closely; our flights operate when it is safe to do so.”

On Tuesday, YLW tweeted that travellers should check their flight status, adding “some departing flights (were) cancelled as a result of weather conditions last night.”

If you are flying out of #YLW this morning, check flight status with your airline. Some departing flights cancelled as a result of weather conditions last night. — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) August 17, 2021

