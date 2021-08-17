Menu

Canada

Wildfire smoke impacting flights to Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:44 pm
Air Canada said there’s been reduced visibility due to smoke from ongoing wildfires, which has resulted in disruption to its Kelowna flights. View image in full screen
Air Canada said there’s been reduced visibility due to smoke from ongoing wildfires, which has resulted in disruption to its Kelowna flights. Global News

Kelowna International Airport is asking travellers to check their flight status, as some flights may be cancelled because of wildfire concerns.

On Tuesday, for example, Air Canada announced that its flights may be impacted due to forest fires.

In an email to Global News, Air Canada said there’s been reduced visibility due to smoke from ongoing wildfires, which has resulted in disruption to its Kelowna flights.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Before-and-after photos show homes lost to B.C.’s White Rock Lake wildfire

“Customers are able to make changes to their bookings to and from Kelowna without change fees, space permitting, and passengers on affected flights are being rebooked,” said Air Canada.

“We continue to monitor the situation in Kelowna closely; our flights operate when it is safe to do so.”

On Tuesday, YLW tweeted that travellers should check their flight status, adding “some departing flights (were) cancelled as a result of weather conditions last night.”

Raging forest fires spark apocalyptic scenes across B.C. interior
Kelowna Okanagan Travel central okanagan BC wildfires Air Canada YLW Wildfire Smoke kelowna international airport White Rock Lake Wildfire kelowna airport White Rock Lake Fire Mount Law fire Mount Law wildfire

