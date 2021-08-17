Napanee firefighters battle flames caused by explosion at scrapyard

Send this page to someone via email

Napanee firefighters made short work of a blaze at a scrapyard Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at Napanee Scrap Metal and Auto was caused by an explosion, according to Napanee fire’s deputy chief.

This happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

GNES crews respond to an explosion and fire at a recycling station. @NapEmergServ @Greater_Napanee pic.twitter.com/2Lf45FU4bq — DeputyChief812 (@DChief813) August 17, 2021

Napanee fire said crews knocked the flames down quickly, preventing the blaze from spreading to other buildings on the Robert Street property.

The fire did, however spread to some brush on adjacent properties.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, which can’t take place until the scene has cooled down.

There were no injuries, according to Napanee fire.

