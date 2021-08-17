Menu

Fire

Napanee firefighters battle flames caused by explosion at scrapyard

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:37 pm
An explosion at a Napanee scrapyard caused a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to local emergency services. The fire is now under control. View image in full screen
An explosion at a Napanee scrapyard caused a fire Tuesday afternoon, according to local emergency services. The fire is now under control. DeputyChief812 / Twitter

Napanee firefighters made short work of a blaze at a scrapyard Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at Napanee Scrap Metal and Auto was caused by an explosion, according to Napanee fire’s deputy chief.

Read more: Firefighters tackle rooftop blaze at Napanee, Ont., Goodyear plant

This happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Napanee fire said crews knocked the flames down quickly, preventing the blaze from spreading to other buildings on the Robert Street property.

The fire did, however spread to some brush on adjacent properties.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, which can’t take place until the scene has cooled down.

There were no injuries, according to Napanee fire.

