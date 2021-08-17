COVID-19: N.B. reports 13 new cases, those under 40 lagging behind in vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 and said that people under 40 still trail all other age groups in getting first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a release, Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said that with less than 60 per cent of New Brunswickers under 40 years of age fully vaccinated, public health is encouraging those under 40 to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

As of Tuesday, 71.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

13 new cases

Out of the 13 new cases, 12 of them are in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Eight of those cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four are under investigation.

There is one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), and this case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

One individual is hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,543.

There have been eight recoveries since Monday for a total of 2,386 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 110. A total of 1,408 tests were conducted Monday for a total of 394,488.

