Crime

Hamilton Police report 8th traffic fatality of the year

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 1:53 pm
Man dies in Hamilton's 8th traffic fatality of 2021. View image in full screen
Man dies in Hamilton's 8th traffic fatality of 2021. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle.

Investigators say on that Wednesday at around 10:40 p.m., a 64-year-old Hamilton man was walking southbound across Barton Street at Grosvenor Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Barton.

On Monday, the man passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Hamilton Police’s collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead following 3-vehicle crash in Hagersville, Ont.

This is the city’s eighth traffic fatality of 2021.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

 

