Hamilton Police report 8th traffic fatality of the year

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and motor vehicle.

Investigators say on that Wednesday at around 10:40 p.m., a 64-year-old Hamilton man was walking southbound across Barton Street at Grosvenor Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle going eastbound on Barton.

On Monday, the man passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Hamilton Police’s collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation.

This is the city’s eighth traffic fatality of 2021.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the collision reconstruction unit at 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.