Taste of Western Fair returning for 2021 amid main fair’s cancellation due to COVID-19

Organizers with the Western Fair say they’re bringing back A Taste of Western Fair during the month of September to allow Londoners to indulge in the festive treats they’ve come to expect from the annual event.

The 2021 edition of the fair was cancelled two months ago as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, marking the second year in a row the fair has been scrapped.

Last year’s cancellation marked the first time the fair had ceased operation since the Second World War.

“Given the current timelines, we felt this was the right decision in consideration of the health and safety of our staff and community as well as the uncertainty that exists around when, and to what extent, mass gatherings will be permitted at that time,” CEO Reg Ash said at the time.

“While we may have been permitted to run some elements of the fair, we will not be able to produce the Western Fair the way in which we have been entrusted to do so by our community, and those that built it.”

The virtual fair is slated to run Sept. 11 to Sept. 20.

Similar to last year, officials with the Western Fair District say the Taste of Western Fair event will run during the Park It At The Market night market in Queen’s Park.

Park It At The Market has been running on Wednesday and Thursday nights since mid-June, and is scheduled to run until Sept. 30. The Taste of Western Fair is being added for Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

The Taste of Western Fair nights will feature food trucks offering fair food and other items, organizers said, adding that souvenirs and a selection of fair merchandise will also be available to purchase.

Their statement also hinted at further announcements relating to fair entertainment, special guests, mini horses and music.

Fair Food Boxes are making a comeback, and are available to order starting Tuesday, organizers said. For $35, Londoners will receive a box containing caramel corn, candy floss, fair fudge, beer nuts, two candy apples, Chicago crunch cheese balls, a jumbo pretzel and churros.

Online competitions are also returning, with the 2021 Creative Arts competition and the annual Rise 2 Fame youth talent competition both being held virtually.

After last year’s fair was cancelled, a virtual Western Fair was held in its place by way of an augmented reality app. It’s unclear if this year’s fair will see a similar AR experience.

More information on what to expect from this year’s Western Fair offerings can be found on the Western Fair District website.