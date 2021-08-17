Family of N.B. girl missing since May not giving up hope, despite homicide ruling

Send this page to someone via email

A close friend of the family of a 14-year-old New Brunswick girl who was last seen on May 11 says her family is devastated after news last week that she’d been killed, and they just want to bring her home.

Maggie Lavigne said Tuesday in an interview that Madison Roy-Boudreau’s father, Jason Boudreau, still gets up every morning and heads out on his all-terrain vehicle to search for his daughter.

Lavigne says nobody in the family is sleeping very much, and there are a lot of tears and anguish behind closed doors.

The girl’s father reported her missing on May 11 after she left her Bathurst home for her school bus stop and didn’t come back.

Bathurst Police Chief Stephane Roy said last week the force had determined she’d been the victim of a homicide and her disappearance was being investigated accordingly.

Lavigne said that’s still hard for the family to accept, and though they all hope she’ll come walking through the front door, deep down they know it’s not going to happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.