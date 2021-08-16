Surgery postponed for dozens of orthopedic patients at Royal Alexandra Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Orthopedic Surgery Centre at the Royal Alexandra Hospital was forced to close four operating rooms for 72 hours beginning Monday.

In a series of tweets, Alberta Health Services said the closure was due to an “unexpected lack of physician coverage for post-surgical care.”

The Orthopedic Surgery Centre at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in #YEG has temporarily closed four operating rooms for 72 hours due to unexpected lack of physician coverage for post-surgical care. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) August 16, 2021

“To be clear, the necessary surgeons, anesthetists, nursing staff, etc. are available, just not the in-hospital physician oversight to support patients after their surgery,” the tweets read.

The main operating room schedule has not been impacted, AHS said.

Alberta Health Services said 53 patients were affected by the closure, and their surgeries will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Angela Unsworth with AHS told Global News these postponements will have minimal impact on surgical wait-times.

AHS blamed the staffing shortage on the COVID-19 pandemic and said “several clinical assistants and associates, who provide post-surgical care, have been recruited.”

“Frontline staff are taking much-needed vacation, as many have deferred vacation after 20 months of pandemic measures.”

AHS added those requiring urgent or emergency surgery will still get the care they need.

