Health

Surgery postponed for dozens of orthopedic patients at Royal Alexandra Hospital

By Quinn Ohler Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 10:14 pm
Orthopedic surgeries were cancelled for dozens of patients in Edmonton August 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Orthopedic surgeries were cancelled for dozens of patients in Edmonton August 16, 2021. Getty Images

The Orthopedic Surgery Centre at the Royal Alexandra Hospital was forced to close four operating rooms for 72 hours beginning Monday.

Read more: Nurse shortages lead to emergency room bed closures in Alberta: doctor, union

In a series of tweets, Alberta Health Services said the closure was due to an “unexpected lack of physician coverage for post-surgical care.”

Story continues below advertisement

“To be clear, the necessary surgeons, anesthetists, nursing staff, etc. are available, just not the in-hospital physician oversight to support patients after their surgery,” the tweets read.

The main operating room schedule has not been impacted, AHS said.

Read more: Alberta nurses hold ‘Day of Action’ pickets to protest proposed salary rollback

Alberta Health Services said 53 patients were affected by the closure, and their surgeries will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Angela Unsworth with AHS told Global News these postponements will have minimal impact on surgical wait-times.

AHS blamed the staffing shortage on the COVID-19 pandemic and said “several clinical assistants and associates, who provide post-surgical care, have been recruited.”

“Frontline staff are taking much-needed vacation, as many have deferred vacation after 20 months of pandemic measures.”

AHS added those requiring urgent or emergency surgery will still get the care they need.

Click to play video: 'AHS acute care and emergency capacity addressed in wake of recent bed closures' AHS acute care and emergency capacity addressed in wake of recent bed closures
AHS acute care and emergency capacity addressed in wake of recent bed closures – Jul 23, 2021
