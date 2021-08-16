COVID-19: KFL&A Public Health’s vaccination strategy gets creative

Send this page to someone via email

As the Delta COVID-19 variant continues to spread Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health has gotten creative to get more shots in arms.

The agency is rolling out mobile clinics with names like “Vaccinapallooza” including food and games to bring more youth out. Vaccination rates are high in the region. Approximately 83 per cent of those 12 and up have received a single shot and 75 per cent have had both doses.

But the acting medical officer of health for KFL&A, Dr. Hugh Guan, says we can do better.

“I really believe our community can continue to do better with vaccinations.”

2:07 KFLA Hosts Vaccinapallooza KFLA Hosts Vaccinapallooza

So to keep the momentum going KFL&A Public Health has been getting creative in their approach including a mobile vaccination clinic on one of Kingston’s new electric buses.

Story continues below advertisement

Jenn Fagan is the communications officer with the health unit, she say the key to their campaign is to bring the vaccines to the people sometimes where they might least expect.

“For instance, like Movies in the Square we know that a lot of people will be attending, and it’s a good opportunity to have people come together for another event to make them feel more comfortable,” Fagan explained.

Over the weekend, KFL&A Public Health hosted “Vaccinapallooza” at the Bagot Street Boys and Girls Club in Kingston, to target those born in the late 1970s and 1980s. Recently a mobile clinic was also set up at the Gord Downie Pier and at “One Roof Youth Hub” to vaccinate at-risk young people. There was free food and games to make the experience a bit more fun than just a jab in the arm.

Fagan says so far, so good.

“Our vaccine team does work at researching at where it might be beneficial to have a mobile clinic based on our data,” Fagan said.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Guan says that we are on the cusp of a fourth COVID-19 wave and the goal is to get vaccination rates higher, quickly.

“We want rates as high as possible for vaccinations. As Dr. Moore has said, we want as high as possible — 90 would be great.”

2:06 Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus Queen’s, St. Lawrence College make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for those on campus

The vaccine team says they’ll continue to get creative, and if you’re still in need of a first or second vaccine, you may be surprised when and where the opportunity may present itself, or you could check the KFL&A Public Health website to find out.