Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19 vaccine clinics open from Aug. 16 to 22 in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 2:32 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of Aug. 16 to 22 for people looking to receive their first or second dose.

Health unit staff may also give vaccines at beaches, parks, farmers markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas in order to make it easier for people to get inoculated.

Read more: Ontario reports 526 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for 3rd straight day

Public health staff who are providing immunizations will be wearing blue COVID-19 vaccine T-shirts and their health unit employee badge.

Individuals can book an appointment or walk in to a clinic to get their immunization.

Public health is also working with community partners to hold one-time pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the region, which don’t require an appointment.

Vaccinations are available to local residents who are aged 12 and older and who need their first or second dose.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario to require school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics for academic year

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca.

People are asked to dress for the weather because they might need to wait outside before entering the clinic. They’re also reminded to bring a health card and a list of medications they’re taking, and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

So far, 70.3 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka’s population have been immunized with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 62.2 per cent have been inoculated with a second.

For individuals 12 and above, 71 per cent are fully vaccinated, while nine per cent only have had one dose.

