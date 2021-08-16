Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate break and enter at N.S. polling station

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 1:20 pm
Halifax police investigate break and enter at N.S. polling station - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police say electronic equipment and a quantity of cash were taken from at a Nova Scotia election returning office in the Clayton Park area on Monday morning.

In a release, police said they received a report of the incident at 8:30 a.m., which took place at the the Clayton Park West Returning Office at 137 Chain Lake Dr.

“It is believed that the incident occurred sometime between last night and early this morning,” said police in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

