Halifax police investigate break and enter at N.S. polling station

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say electronic equipment and a quantity of cash were taken from at a Nova Scotia election returning office in the Clayton Park area on Monday morning.

In a release, police said they received a report of the incident at 8:30 a.m., which took place at the the Clayton Park West Returning Office at 137 Chain Lake Dr.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Tory leader says race is close on eve of election day

“It is believed that the incident occurred sometime between last night and early this morning,” said police in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident or video from the area is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

1:36 Police investigating spate of copper wire thefts from Nova Scotia Power stations Police investigating spate of copper wire thefts from Nova Scotia Power stations – Jan 30, 2019

Advertisement