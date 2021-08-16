SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Nova Scotia Tory leader says race is close on eve of election day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 11:49 am
In our series of conversations with the men who want to lead this province, we sit down with Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Tim Houston. – Aug 3, 2021

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative leader is buoyant Monday on the eve of the provincial election.

Tim Houston appeared before a group of supporters in a Halifax-area strip mall parking lot and told reporters no one gave his party a chance at the start of the campaign.

But the Tory leader says the situation has changed and the election is going to be much closer than originally believed.

READ MORE: Nova Scotians to vote Tuesday in provincial election believed tighter than expected

Houston says his campaign hit on a winning message by almost exclusively focusing on the need to invest massively in the health-care system.

He appeared with 10 Halifax-area candidates Monday, saying he believes the party will do well across the city’s crucial 21 ridings.

Houston is scheduled to campaign in central and northeastern Nova Scotia to wrap up the campaign.

Decision Nova Scotia: Tom Urbaniak talks election campaign

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
