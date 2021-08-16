Quebec records 1,163 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 409 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as pandemic-related infections continued to climb in the country.

The latest daily tally is part of the 1,163 new cases were recorded over the past three days, but the province did not break the numbers down for each weekend day.

The province recorded one additional death linked to the novel coronavirus health crisis since the last report.

Hospitalizations related to the virus, meanwhile, rose by two since Friday to 82. This includes 27 patients in intensive care units — a number which remained unchanged over the weekend.

The immunization rollout saw another 36,570 doses of the vaccine doled out since the previous update. More than 11.8 million shots have been given in Quebec to date.

Health Minister Christian Dubé encouraged young adults to book their appointments as the government prepares to implement a vaccine passport system to access some non-essential services as of September.

He wrote on social media that “there are only 8,841 appointments left” in order to get 75 per cent of the 18-29 age group to have a first dose.

“We must continue to exceed our initial objectives, given the dangerousness and contagiousness of the Delta variant,” he said.

When it comes to screening, 14,634 tests were administered Saturday.

Quebec’s caseload reached 381,996. The pandemic has killed 11,242 people in the province, but the tally was changed Monday to remove a previously reported death following an investigation.

The number of recoveries topped 367,000.