Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec vaccine passport elicits protest

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 7:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport opposition' Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport opposition
Quebec's COVID-19 vaccine passport opposition

About sixty people held a noisy protest outside of the Quebec City sports lounge holding the first pilot project testing Quebec’s vaccine passport system, which comes into effect on Sept. 1.

La Cage Brasserie Sportive supports the passport; its president said it will make things safer for both customers and staff.

“The biggest news for us is that we’re sure with this passport that we won’t close for a fourth time,” said Jean Bédard.

READ MORE: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores

The vaccine passport is a polarizing issue, dividing Quebecers and politicians. Opposition parties said before limiting individual freedoms, there should first be a public debate.

Some protesters Thursday held up Stars of David and signs that read “segregation” — comparing the passport system to segregation of Jews during the Second World War.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Provinces divided on making use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. Here’s why

“You can have whatever opinion you want about the vaccine passport, but to compare it to Nazi Germany, which set out to annihilate an entire race of people, is grossly unacceptable,” said Steven Slimovitch from B’nai Brith Canada.

Trending Stories

The passport may infringe on some charter rights, but in this case, some legal experts say it’s likely defendable.

“All the rights that are in the charter are subject to reasonable limits that can be demonstrably justified in a democratic society,” said McGill law professor, Pearl Eliadis.

READ MORE: As cases jump, Quebec ready for fourth wave of COVID-19: premier

However, some people have taken their opposition to the extreme.

One man was arrested after allegedly making death threats against Health Minister Christian Dubé and his family.

“This is what bothers me a lot,” Dubé said in response.

He added that security threats have become a common reality for politicians, but he’s choosing to focus on his job of protecting Quebecers from the virus.

Click to play video: 'Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport' Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport
Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagQuebec COVID-19 tagvaccine passport tagvaccine passports tagQuebec vaccine passport tagHealth Minister Christian Dubé tagcovid protest tagSteven Slimovitch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers